The 2018 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 4, did not disappoint — once again, the stars brought the glamour. With shimmering sequins, spots of suffragette white and bright pops of color, the dresses were truly gorgeous. But, as usual, a few gowns rose above the others. The ladies who had our top five best dressed looks of the night: Taraji P. Henson, Greta Gerwig, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lawrence and Allison Janney.

5) Henson brought sex appeal to the carpet with a custom Vera Wang gown with an ultra-high slit. She finished the look with Jimmy Choo sandals and Roberto Coin jewels. Her rich plum lipstick was the perfect smoldering complement to the daring dress.

4) Blige was sultry in custom figure-hugging off-the-shoulder Versace. She wore the winter white frock with Louboutin shoes, Forevermark jewels and a Roger Vivier bag. With volume in her hair, she looked overall fresh and modern.

3) Lady Bird writer-director Gerwig looked sunny in a yellow custom Rodarte gown with beaded embellishments and sweet spaghetti straps. She gave the look a retro twist with finger waves.

2) Lawrence stole the spotlight with a sequin Christian Dior gown that shimmered like liquid metal when she walked. Her look was finished off with a dreamy wavy hairstyle and winged eye makeup.

1) Nabbing our top spot, I, Tonya star Janney glowed in a red V-neck Reem Acra with dramatic sleeves that fell to the floor with more than $4 million of jewels by Forevermark. One highlight to note here: a show-stopping 18-carat ring.

