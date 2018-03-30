You guys, florals for spring can be groundbreaking — and Patrick Starrr is here to prove it. The social media superstarrr (see what we did there) has teamed up again with MAC Cosmetics for a brand spanking new collection for spring: Floral Realness.

We’ll get straight to the point: it’s a blooming fantasy bouquet and we are on board — and we’re guessing you will be too. For his part-deux moment with the cosmetics powerhouse, the guru is launching full face kits to get you in fit, floral form for spring.

The first of the kits is called Me So Fleek and it contains a dirty pinkish plum lipstick called Hey, Boy, Hey!, a neon pink lipglass with blue pearl called Queen P, a Play With Me eyeshadow quad that contains a pinky coral called In Living Pink, a bright pink with shimmer called Hickie (LOL), a dirty mid-tone pink called All’s Rosy and finally a vibrant dark blue with shimmer called In the Shadows. And of course, no kit is complete without a blush: you’ll be getting a soft coral pink and muted pink blush duo called Take Me Home. And the whole thing will set you back $49.50.

Or if you’re into a warmer color scheme, the kit Me So Chic might be more your speed. Included is a mid-tone neutral pink lipstick called Sweet Mamastarrr, a sheer nude lipglass called Mamastarrr Kiss and a Stay With Me Eyeshadow quad that includes a muted baby pink shadow called Daddystarrr, a mid-tone dusty violet called Yesss, a bright purple called Queen Patrick and a black purple called Bon Nuit. To pull your look all together the I’m Not Blushing Powder Blush Duo, which includes a pure peach and a capri bronze, has your back.

