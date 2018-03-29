The latest Adidas campaign gives Us all an intimate look into Kendall Jenner’s life. And by that we mean: her closet.

The 22-year-old stunner became a global ambassador for the brand in May 2017 and is bringing her new role home with her — literally. Jenner posed in her chic SoHo apartment in NYC — in her closet, no less — showing off not only her amazing stems and incredible clothing collection but also the newest Adidas shoe: The Arkyn.

The gray blue kicks are guaranteed to take any athleisure look and make it seem much more polished and edgy. Not only are they laceless (seriously crucial for slipping on as you leave the house in the A.M. for your workout), but the mesh sneaks have a sock-like fit with rubber roles — comfort central, people.

Interested? Here’s what you need to know: the Adidas Akryn launches on April 5 and will be available in a number of other colors such as, black, blush and white for $140 a pop.

And if Jenner’s closet is any indication (by the piles of perfectly organized designer threads), she will have no difficulty wearing these shoes with every outfit imaginable. Sure, she could wear them with workout leggings and a crop — but she could also wear them (as she models) in cut-offs and a tee and look just as chic!

KJ isn’t just part of the revamping of Adidas shoes. She’s also been at the forefront of the classic Adidas tracksuit redux, rocking the edgy new styles at fashion week and beyond, alongside her model bestie Hailey Baldwin.

Which leads us to wonder what Adidas remix will the supermodel make us want to wear next?

