Lucky men! Singers Robin Thicke and John Legend seemed proud to walk the red carpet with wives Paula Patton and Chrissy Teigen at at pre-Grammy gala on Jan. 25.

Patton, 38, wore a racy short red lace-cover dress, with a plunging V down the middle, showing off plenty of cleavage. And Teigen, 28, followed suit in a vibrant yellow Zuhair Murad halter dress with a revealing opening in the front that showed off her curvaceous figure. Teigen paired the look with Brian Atwood shoes, Loree Rodkin jewelry, and a Calvin Klein clutch.

Thicke, 36, is up for three Grammy awards for his summer hit "Blurred Lines" including Record of the Year. And Legend, 35, is nominated for Best R&B Album for his work Love in the Future.

Legend and Teigen, who got married in September 2013, also attended the Nielsen's pre-Grammy celebration where the soul singer performed.

An eyewitness told Us that, "Chrissy couldn't take her eyes off John. She was beaming and looked so proud."

For his final song of the night, Legend sang his hit "All of Me." The eyewitness continued, saying, "He kept his eyes on Chrissy and had a huge grin. It was as if no one else was in the room, and he was singing to Chrissy. He looked completely in love. She looked completely smitten as she watched her man sing with passion."

