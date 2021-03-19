Paulina Porizkova is the first to admit that ‘real beauty’ isn’t just lasers and good makeup, but she’s also not one to shy away for getting the latest and greatest anti-aging treatments.

In fact, the 55-year-old supermodel was extremely transparent about her newest procedure, which left her with a series of micro-punctures around her eyes. She shared a snap of her makeup-free complexion, with the aftermath of her “plasma pen treatment” on full display via an Instagram post on March 18.

She started off her caption, “I’m keeping this strictly about physical looks- that’s the conversation here. We all know real beauty is so much more than that- but that muddies this specific conversation . And here is a shot of me after a plasma pen treatment- cause I’m vain and want to be pretty.🤣”

In the photo, the fresh-faced beauty has a series of marks around her eyes. But fear not, they’ll be gone in just about 5 days according to Dr. Alicia Zalka, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Surface Deep.

“The treatment’s hallmark is creating a micro-injury that leads to a healing response and collagen stimulation. The marks are little abrasions that are intentionally created,” says Dr. Zalka. All in the name of beauty!

She explains that plasma, which is a stem-cell rich nutrient, is then infused into the skin to help with hydration, skin tightening, collagen production and cellular turnover.

Even though Porizkova is a 5 foot 10 inch tall stunning supermodel, she didn’t always feel the most confident. In fact she was “terribly bullied” growing up and thought she was “so ugly.”

“I was told I looked like a moose, a plucked chicken, a drunken giraffe, and a dirty communist. (What does that even look like?) All comments were made by girls. Had I had the access to plastic surgery, I would have gotten my lips plumped, my teeth capped, shave down my square jawbone, breast implants and liposuction on my thighs, and I would have given my soul to be a cute 5’5 or so,” she continues in her Instagram post.

Fast forward a year and Porizkova snapped up a gig as a model in Paris. That’s when everyone’s perception — including her own — started to change.

“I was rewarded for exactly the parts of me I thought I hated. And that taught me an invaluable lesson. I hadn’t changed. People’s opinions had,” she writes. “What happens to women who never get society’s approval of their looks? They are forced to give up or become fighters.”

She continues: “And you cannot blame or judge either side, because this societal structure was set long ago, and it has grown over us like cataracts, clouding our vision to true beauty.”