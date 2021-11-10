Women supporting women! Paulina Porizkova is praising Sarah Jessica Parker for embracing her natural beauty.

The 56-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 10, to dedicate a post to Parker. Porizkova shared a selfie alongside a photo of the And Just Like That… star rocking a bare face and grays.

“I’ve been seeing photos of Sarah Jessica Parker in the media, and every time I think, ‘oh, thank you, thank you!'” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Someone who is my age who looks like me.”

She continued, “I see my lines and droops and silver roots mirrored, and I love it. Representation! She makes me feel like I’m not a freak for aging – because fashionable, beautiful, stylish her – is doing it too. And she looks amazing.”

At the time of writing, SJP has yet to respond to the Instagram post, but other celebrities and fans have also issued praise. Andie MacDowell commented,” Both gorgeous more beautiful because of time just like men and fine wine.”

Porizkova post comes just days after Parker spoke out about ageist criticism directed towards the Sex and the City cast regarding their looks. “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” the actress told Vogue.

“Everyone has something to say,” she continued. “‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Parker’s not alone. Days prior to Porizkova’s post dedicated to SJP, the former supermodel got open and honest about her struggle with ageism as part of StyleLikeU’s ‘Defying Ageism’ series.

“I would write something about being 52 or 53 and looking like this and people would comment, ‘Well, big f–king deal. J. Lo is a lot better looking than you and she’s only like two years younger,” said the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

She also revealed that around the age of 45, she noticed a shift in how people responded to photos of her in lingerie or bikinis. “All of a sudden, I started getting an influx of, ‘Are you a little desperate there, grandma? How about you cover up and spare us the look of your poor aging body.”

But for every internet troll, there is a fan listening with open ears. In response to Porizkova’s video, the model’s followers flocked to the comments section to praise her for her authenticity. “Smart, stunning and so relatable!!” one person wrote. “Every woman should hear this! Thank you for your honesty.”