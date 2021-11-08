Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back at 'And Just Like That' Critics

Slamming the sexism. Sarah Jessica Parker clapped back at critics who mocked the return of Sex and the City characters in HBO Max’s And Just Like That simply because they aged.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” Parker, 56, told Vogue for the December cover story, published Sunday, November 7.

The actress started playing Carrie Bradshaw when Sex and the City premiered on HBO in 1998 when she was 33 years old. More than 20 years later, both the actress and her fictional character have aged, and Parker hasn’t been able to avoid the comments.

“‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite,” Parker added. “Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”

The SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker designer said she sees a lot of hate on Instagram, where she is very active. “Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles,’” she explained.

In 2010, the Divorce alum said she’d “look like a lunatic” if she got plastic surgery and was planning to age naturally.

Parker told Vogue that it doesn’t seem like she’d be able to win over the haters even if she did get work done. “It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” she continued. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

The critics haven’t deterred her from bringing Carrie back to the small screen, though. The Hocus Pocus alum — who will reprise her other iconic role as a Sanderson sister for Disney+ next year — revealed that the reason she returned was to give fans some joy after such a difficult period of time.

“In the spring of 2020, I was talking with Michael Patrick about doing a podcast about the behind-the-scenes making of Sex and the City,” the Ohio-born star explained. “And we spoke about what we were missing in the pandemic: joy, community, the experience of being together. The world of Carrie and her friends has always been about coming home, and I felt like we needed that right now.”

And Just Like That premieres in December on HBO Max.