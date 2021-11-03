Your own New York City love story! Ahead of the And Just Like That premiere on HBO Max, Sarah Jessica Parker worked with Airbnb to recreate Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic apartment for some of the biggest Sex and the City fans to enjoy.

“It’s been 23 years since I first stepped into Carrie’s shoes, and now, it’s your turn,” Parker, 56, said in the Airbnb listing. “In celebration of the upcoming release of And Just Like That …, the highly-anticipated new chapter of HBO’s groundbreaking series, Sex and the City, we’re opening the doors to the brownstone where it all began.”

The one-of-a-kind experience will allow viewers of the hit HBO series to put themselves in Carrie’s shoes (and tutu!) for one-night stays in a New York townhouse. Bookings will open on Monday, November 8, and there will be two spots available at $23 a night for the private room.

Earlier this year, HBO Max confirmed that Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis would be returning for the revival series, as it follows the women navigating complicated relationships in their 50s. The 10-episode season will also be introducing plenty of new characters following the confirmation that Kim Cattrall will not be returning.

Although the four women led the original series from 1998 until 2004 and later returned for two movies, Cattrall, 65, previously voiced not wanting to return as Samantha Jones. Weeks before the revival news made headlines, the U.K. native noted that she felt “lucky” not to be included in the discussions.

“It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting. I felt like we were,” she said about the original series in December 2020 on the “Women’s Prize for Fiction” podcast. “I’m lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven’t worked for it. I have.”

One month later, the Footloose star addressed rumors that there would be someone replacing the fourth friend in the group.

“It’s not as black and white as that,” Parker told TMZ at the time. “We’re not looking to bring in a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we’re excited about.”

So far, And Just Like That has cast newcomers including Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramírez and Karen Pittman. Cathy Ang, who joined the show in the role of Charlotte and Harry’s daughter Lily, later opened up about the revival’s approach to having more diverse conversations.

“I really think it is going to showcase the way that our beloved trio can actually interact with women of color today,” Ang explained to Cosmopolitan in October. “If you go down the list of everyone who’s cast: Sarita Choudhury, Sara Ramírez, Nicole Ari Parker — they have such large personalities and energies that they bring to the table. And even at a table read, there’s always discussion about how to make sure that these characters are properly representing a real person.”

As fans await the And Just Like That debut in December, a stay at Carrie’s rent-controlled apartment will have to do for now.

