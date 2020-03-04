Back and better than ever! Playboy teamed up with UK-based retailer Missguided to launch the collab’s newest clothing collection called Playboy Reloaded with the help of big-name influencers like Heidi Montag, Gigi Gorgeous and Nazanin Mandi Pimentel.

The 76-piece collection is the largest line the pair has released to date since Playboy and Missguided partnered in 2018. Over half a million items from the Playboy bunny-themed collection have been sold since it was released two years ago. Clearly, the people want affordable Playboy merch and they want it now.

Here’s what the influencers are loving: Gigi took to her Instagram feed to show her 2.2 million Instagram followers her sporty hot pink zip-up jacket and matching skirt. Meanwhile, Pimentel turned heads in a super-cropped sweatshirt and sweatpants and Montag kept it simple (yet sexy) in an oversized T-shirt.

The Playboy x Missguided campaign was shot in Los Angeles by Adams Rindy and modeled by sister musical duo Loz and Gigi Morgan. The two slayed in on-trend tie-dye pieces like a mesh crop top and tie-dye sweatsuit — both of which were adorned with the Playboy Rabbit Head logo, of course.

“The duo was picked for the campaign for the undeniable confidence they exude wearing the latest drop,” the brand wrote in a press release. The smokin’ photos of the London natives practically speak for themselves.

“Our Missguided babe knows what she wants and our collaboration with Playboy delivers it,” said the brand’s CEO and founder Nitin Passi. “It’s a collaboration that has consistently resonated with our customers and gets stronger with every collection.

The Playboy Reloaded collection is available now in sizes 0-18 and prices range from $20 for items like underwear and bike shorts to $68 for oversized hoodies and satin robes inspired by the infamous Playboy Magazine founder, Hugh Hefner.

