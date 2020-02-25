Fierce female alert! Kim Kardashian, 39, Cher, 73 and Naomi Campbell, 49, star on the cover of French editor Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book for the Power Issue — and it is seriously epic.

‘90s Fashion Legends Continue to Slay on the Runway — Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and More Then and Now

Available on March 12, Issue 16 features a ‘60s-inspired photoshoot that highlights all three fearless muses and causes they care about. Shot by esteemed fashion photographers Mert & Marcus, the badass babes are photographed cruising through the streets of L.A., looking edgy and strong on Harley Davidson motorcycles.

The black-and-white spread captures the trio of cultural icons looking like the “ultimate fantasy biker gang.” The supermodel, entrepreneur and the goddess of pop stun in voluminous beehive hairstyles, bold black cat-eye liner and leather ensembles reminiscent of the legendary decade.

Celebs Giving Props to Other Stars — by Wearing Their Faces on Their Shirts

“In our current political climate, we wanted to capture tough women with convictions for this new issue,” said Roitfield in a press release. “So we ride Harleys with Cher, Naomi and Kim Kardashian West on covers that no one saw coming — and put the spotlight on their incredible philanthropic efforts.”

She continued, “This is why I launched CR Fashion Book: to create fearless stories, images, and profiles — to inspire others to rise up in their own right.”

Naomi Campbell’s Hottest Runway Moments of All Time

The Power Issue offers personal insight from the fearless icons as they relate to the causes they fight for and the things that make them well-respected. This includes Campbell’s tireless efforts supporting AIDS research, Cher’s commitment to sticking up for what she believes in and Kardashian’s prison reform work, as well as her criminal justice journey.

Keep scrolling to see the three legendary ladies in their element as cover stars for the CR Fashion Book Power Issue!