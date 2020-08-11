Leave it to Post Malone to make history for being the first celeb to get inked in a dentist’s office. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter recently paid a visit to Thomas Connelly, DDS, and celeb inker, Ganga dropped by to help update Malone’s look.

The cosmetic dentist posted a photo of the “Sunflower” hitmaker getting inked in his Beverly Hills office. In the pic, the New York native smiles wide to video chat with a representative from Angel City Jewelers, while getting tattooed on his shin.

The two-in-one appointment was to limit the potential for COVID-19 exposure. “He’s taking extra precautions during the pandemic so he had two treatments in one at this Beverly hills dental office,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“There are surgical rooms there so this was for comfort,” the source added. “The tattoo artist is very famous and Connolly is dentist to the stars and was literally working on his ‘million dollar diamond smile.’” His celebrity clients include Odell Beckham Jr., Candice Swanepoel, Shaquille O’Neal and more!

In the accompanying caption, the dentist wrote, “Epic work going down on the legend @postmalone ….. wait for it ………”

We have yet to see a photo of the new ink or his upgraded chompers. What we know so far is that the design lives on his right shin and that Dr. Connelly’s known for everything from $120,000 grills to diamond-studded porcelain veneers.

The tattoo artist posted the same photo as the dentist and in the caption, he wrote, “Thank you so much for your trust, the first time in the world that this is done! In the operating room working hand in hand with @connellydds ❤️ more news soon!”

Fans were quick to praise Malone for managing to book two appointments in one. Others were confused and left with questions.

One person commented on the doctor’s pic, “Cosmetic dentistry and tattoos all in one shot. Brilliant.” Another wrote, “Smile makeover/tattoo visit 😍👏🏻.”

A dumbfounded social media-user wrote, “Is he getting his teeth worked on and a tattoo at the same time??” A fourth Instagram user commented, “What other shenanigans are going there and can I make an appointment??🤣🤣”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)