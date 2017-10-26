Jessica Alba is just like Us: the pregnant star recently admitted that “stress” keeps her up at night. Getting to sleep can be challenging, especially when you’re a CEO and mother of two who’s pregnant with another baby. The Honest Company founder just shared her bedtime relaxation routine, and we can all take a page from her book (pun intended).

Alba’s wind down ritual before getting into bed includes a few free hacks that anyone can use at home. The expectant star begins by taking a soothing bath. “After bathtime, I lather up with [The Honest Company]’s Face + Body Lotion in Dreamy Lavender,” the 36-year-old told Parachute. “It’s made with naturally derived essential lavender oils and it helps me relax after a long day.”

(Stylish tip: add essential oils like lavender directly to your bath for an extra dose of relaxation and soft skin.)

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

“Then I love to curl up with a good book and read to unwind before going to bed,” she shared. Alba is expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren, and just revealed they’re having a boy with an adorable Instagram video on Wednesday, October 25. Naturally, she’s reading up these days as they prepare to welcome their first son.

“Right now there’s a pregnancy book and mystery novel, as well as The Honest Company’s Prenatal Once Daily Vitamins and an air diffuser,” she revealed. Another free tip we can snag from the gorgeous mom and businesswoman? Staying hydrated. “You will never catch me without a glass jug of water next to my bed!” she added.

We’re definitely adding a bath, a book and a big glass of H20 to our nightly routine!

