Sister style inspo! Kylie Jenner is making it abundantly clear that she won’t be scaling down on sexy apparel during her second pregnancy. And when it comes to picking out her fabulous fashion, it seems like she may be looking to Kim Kardashian for inspiration.

The 24-year-old beauty boss, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, stepped out for the Laquan Smith New York Fashion Week show on Thursday, September 9, wearing a custom sheer lace jumpsuit from the brand that put her growing baby bump on display.

She tossed an oversized black blazer on top of the skin-hugging ensemble. As for the beauty of it all? Jenner had her hair styled in a chic bun and kept her makeup on the matte side.

While the look was surefire style statement, it’s not the first time we’ve seen a member of the family rock a similar look.

Rewind the clock to the LACMA Film and Art Gala in 2015 and Kardashian, who was pregnant with son Saint at the time, dropped some jaws thanks to her Givenchy jumpsuit, which bares a striking similarity to the Kylie Skin founder’s recent ensemble.

That said, Kardashian put a bit of a gothic twist on her outfit. She paired the lacy number with a floor-length duster and a diamond chocker, while opting for a vampy red lip and sleek ballerina bun.

It’s to be determined if Jenner will continue to pull style inspo from her sister’s maternity style, but in the short time since her announcement, she’s made it abundantly clear that she will serve some serious looks during the duration of her pregnancy.

In her announcement, which was a video shared via Instagram, the Kylie Baby founder stunned in a Mirror Palias black gown that put her baby bump on full display.

Fast forward one day and Jenner brought her fabulous fashion sense to the big apple. While out and and about in New York City, she rocked a monochromatic white latex look, which she accessorized with futuristic sunglasses and a Balenciaga handbag.

And when it was time to start attending fashion shows on Thursday, September 9, she did not let Stylish down.

For the Revolve fashion show, Jenner stepped out in a pair of black jeans with a teeny-tiny crop top. She paired the look with an orange leather trench coat and suede pumps for an effortlessly cool ensemble.