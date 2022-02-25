Hot mama! Rihanna sent jaws dropping with her bump-baring —and all around amazing — outfit for the Gucci fashion show on Friday, February 25.

The 34-year-old Fenty Beauty founder didn’t mess around with her maternity style for the Milan Fashion Week event, wearing a look that was quite literally right off the runway. Her Cleopatra-esque headpiece, along with her low-rise black pants emblazoned with a Chinese dragon, were pulled from the fashion house’s pre-fall 2022 collection.

Perhaps the most statement-making part of her ensemble though was her itty-bitty crop top that put her belly on full display. RiRi also added a furry purple coat for a pop of color, as well as two pendant necklace for a bit of bling.

The mom-to-be attended the big event alongside boyfriend ASAP Rocky. And the 33-year-old rapper looked just as stylish. He arrived in a black bomber jacket and leather pants. The singer even repped yellow gloves from Gucci’s new collab with Adidas.

Ahead of the fashion show, the pair made time for a photo op with the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele. Gucci shared the snap to their official Instagram account — and it didn’t take long before the comments section was flooded with love for the Savage x Fenty founder’s fabulous maternity style.

“This is everything,” a user wrote, while another person said, “The best part of this photo is her belly.” Someone else chimed in, “All the feels.”

It’s no surprise that the star blew Us away with her most recent look — she’s been stepping out in one fabulous maternity look after the other. From crop tops to shredded shirts, her pregnancy is certainly a fashionable one.

“It’s a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I can. And fashion is one of my favorite things so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal. It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Rihanna announced that she was pregnant with her first child in January 2022 via a photo shoot that put her bump on full display. Days after the news broke, the “Pon de Replay” singer took to Instagram to share the glamourous photos. “How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned the series of images.

