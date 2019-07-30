



If you’ve ever spilled wine on yourself and proclaimed defeat, this Insta-famous fashion moment is about to make you think otherwise — especially since it inspired the creation of a jumpsuit from PrettyLittleThing.

On July 20, 2019, a woman named Eleanor Walton took to Twitter to share a relatable wardrobe malfunction. While at the Ripton Races in England, someone spilled wine down her all-white outfit. Instead of abandoning the scene to change into a new fit, Walton and her friend decided to get crafty.

“So we’re 2 hours into the races, and el comes and tells me someone has spilt red wine down her… no problem,” writes Walton’s friend Mia in the Tweet. “Got some more red wine and fixed it and I think we’ve just made a new product to PLTs festival range.”

Walton and her friend purchased purchased more wine and dyed the rest of her outfit in the bathroom to look like the spill never even happened. While we can’t imagine that Walton smelled the best afterwards, we admit that the final look — a pink tie-dye two-piece — was really, really cool.

PrettyLittleThing took notice, fast. First, the brand tweeted back at Mia with a witty response: “Safe to say that wasn’t a ‘pour’ decision.” Next, the brand brought Mia’s tie-dye outfit to life, sans wine. The brand launched the Burgundy Tie Dye Scuba High Neck Tie Waist Jumpsuit ($45) just over a week after the “accident” to celebrate the iconic fashion moment.

PrettyLittleThing even includes the two images of Walton in her DIY wine-soaked outfit on the jumpsuit’s product page, proving that her DIY creation literally inspired the launch of the new jumpsuit. “We love this teamed with strappy heels for a look everyone’s totally obsessing over,” writes the brand on the jumpsuit’s product page, referencing the amount of attention her look brought in on social (read: millions of eyes).

Lesson learned: There’s no reason to cry over spilled wine. In fact, you might want to spill some more.

