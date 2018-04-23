After an uber busy weekend for the Royal family, yet another major event took place today, Monday April 23. Following the Queen’s 92nd birthday, in almost too perfect timing, the Duchess of Cambridge went into labor and gave birth to a baby boy. And royal big sis and big brother (times two) Princess Charlotte and Prince George showed up for official sibling duty — and looked positively darling while doing so.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out After Duchess Kate Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Prince William brought his two eldest children to visit their bother at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday afternoon with their outfits subtly coordinated (and wearing baby boy theme colors, too). Now, Prince George was wearing his school uniform from Thomas’ Battersea school, which consisted of navy shorts, loafers, socks and a navy and red sweater over a blue button down shirt.

And Princess Charlotte — the only girl in the Royal trio of wee ones — showed up and gave quite the adorable performance. The newly minted big sis wore an adorable blue floral smock-front dress similar to the one that she wore on the family’s official trip to Poland in the summer of 2017. The princess also wore a baby blue bow in her hair and topped her dress with a navy cardigan. Finishing the look: black Mary Janes and white ruffled socks folded at the ankles.

Meghan Markle’s Engagement Style: Her Best Fashion Moments on the Road to Becoming a Royal

Cute as pie, which we’ve learned is a family trait. And now that we’ve seen the siblings meet their baby brother, we cannot contain our excitement to see the newest royal — and the new momma thrice-over’s outfit when she departs from the hospital. Stay tuned!

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge’s Royal Life in Photos

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!