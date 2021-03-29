Twitter Fans Object to Prince William Being ‘World’s Sexiest Bald Man’

Battle of the bald-headed hunks! The internet had a mini freak out when news broke that Prince William was officially declared the World’s Sexiest Bald Man.

Yes, that’s right. The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge evidently has millions of people searching his name next to the word “sexy.” According to a report from The Sun, the research, which was conducted by UK-based cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita, analyzed the depths of the internet for data. The result? Prince William was described as “sexy” 17.6 million times.

The royal beat out Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, Pitbull and even Michael Jordan. Alas, science says Prince William is the one bald man in the world that has hearts racing.

Needless to say, celebrities and fans aren’t too pleased with the results — and they haven’t been shy to share their feelings on bald heartthrobs around the globe.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, was the first to make his thoughts known. The actor took to Twitter to demand justice for himself and, of course, the inimitable Larry David.

How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen – when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!#demandingrecount ☑️😊 https://t.co/ztO6ND4vk9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 27, 2021

“How in the cinnamon toast f—k does this happen — when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?! #demandingrecount,” he captioned a repost of the study’s findings.

Fans quickly jumped on the bandwagon, noting that Prince William doesn’t deserve the title. One writes, “He’s not even fully bald! I think there’s been money exchanged under a table somewhere.” Another chimes in with, “Have these people seen The Rock? Are they blind or what? If you put William alongside The Rock, I’ll pick The Rock any time.”

Others pointed out that the details of the study remain unclear, and it’s possible that the time frame includes “sexy” searches from William’s youth when he boasted a full head of hair.

Obviously, people gave shoutouts to Bruce Willis and Christopher Meloni. Perhaps the celebrity that caused the most fuss though was Stanley Tucci.

His fan base turned up on Twitter. Helen Rosner writes, “It’s like 10000:1 for every person who specifically wants Stanley Tucci to feed them prosciutto with his fingers while holding sustained eye contact vs. every person who has ever had even an involuntary sexual though about Prince William.”

Another gave a much-needed shoutout to Tucci’s quarantine bartending skills, writing: “Stanley Tucci has not been making us beverages all quarantine on Instagram for some article to call Prince William the sexiest bald man. I’m irritated.”

Tucci even joined in on the debate. He took to Instagram to post a collage of bald bachelors, Tilda Swanson and a rogue, full-haired Ryan Reynolds to gather thoughts on the controversial title. “Whose crown should wear this crown? So Many wonderful choices,” he captioned the grid.