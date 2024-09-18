Princess Diana had her own vision for the 1996 Met Gala.

Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano opened up about designing Diana’s dress for Fashion’s Biggest Night during an episode of Hulu’s docuseries, In Vogue: The 90s, which is streaming now.

“I remember one day we all jumped into this old van, and we went to London, where we met Princess Diana,” Galliano recalled. “We went to Kensington Palace and discussed drawings,” the designer continued, gushing that it was a “blessing” Diana, who died at age 36, in 1997, would wear one of his dresses.

“I was trying to push for pink, but she was not having it,” he said. “That was real, real fun.”

Galliano went on to say that the dress was “beautifully done” and had the “correct” construction after their fittings. “Fast-forward to the event, and I just remember her getting out of the car. I couldn’t believe it. She’d ripped the corset out,” he gasped.

“She didn’t want to wear the corset. She felt so liberated. She’d torn the corset out.” Galliano praised Diana’s rebellious style, admitting “the dress was much more sensuous” without a corset.

Diana’s Met Gala gown featured a flowy navy blue silhouette, black lace straps and a bralette top. She paired the dress with a silky cape equipped with the same lace and her famous pearl choker featuring a large sapphire stone surrounded by diamonds. (Diana also wore the choker while sporting her iconic revenge dress, designed by Christina Stambolian.)

Diana dressed the look up even more with matching earrings, a quilted purse and soft glam.

Diana attended the Met Gala with her friend, Liz Tilberis, who wore a navy velvet gown featuring a high neck and fitted bodice. She teamed the look with gloves and a diamond bracelet.