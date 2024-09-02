Your account
Star Style

Princess Diana Hated Her 1981 Wedding Hair So Much She Wanted a Do-Over

By
Princess Diana Hated Her 1981 Wedding Hair So Much She Wanted a Do-Over
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England.Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Princess Diana had one regret about her wedding to King Charles III — to the point that she wished she could have done the day over.

The late royal’s former hairdresser Richard Dalton opened up about his relationship with the late Princess of Wales in his new book, It’s All About the Hair—My Decade With Diana. According to Dalton, Diana agreed with him that her wedding coiffure was a “disaster.”

“Diana did express to me that she wished she could do the wedding over again to ‘get the hair right,’” Dalton told People in an interview published Monday, September 2. “However, she never mentioned any other regrets while I did her hair.”

When Diana married Charles, now 75, in 1981, she wore her blonde locks in a short, feathered style with bangs. She accessorized with the Spencer tiara and a long, white veil that matched her wedding gown. Dalton, however, was not the person who styled her hair that day — it was handled by his colleague Kevin Shanley.

Princess Diana Hated Her 1981 Wedding Hair So Much She Wanted a Do-Over 2
Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace at their wedding on July 29, 1981 in St. Pauls Cathedral, London. David Levenson/Getty Images

While Diana and Charles’ wedding was seen by an estimated 750 million people, their happiness didn’t last. The duo divorced in 1996 after separating four years prior, and they shared custody of their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Diana died in a car accident in August 1997 at age 31. Charles later went on to marry Queen Camilla, whom he initially met in the 1970s.

Dalton left Diana’s employ in 1991, but he noted she was already experiencing difficulty in her marriage to Charles.

“Some days she would be happy, some days quiet, some days talkative and some days sad,” he wrote in the book, which is out now. “I experienced all of these with Diana.”

He went on to quip that “sparks would be flying off the hair dryer” on her lower days, adding, “I got used to the stress.”

