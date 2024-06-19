Your account
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Subtly Coordinate in Muted Colors at Royal Ascot

By
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice WireImage; Getty Images

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were spotted at day two of Royal Ascot in subtly color-coordinated summer dresses.

Beatrice, 35, was photographed at the Wednesday, June 19, event in a pale pink and white mid-length dress by Zimmerman. Made of linen and silk, the dress features a belted waist and subtle puff sleeves. It retails for roughly $1,700. She accessorized the summery frock with an oversized pink headband featuring 3D floral appliqués, nude closed-toe pumps and a matching clutch.

Meanwhile, Eugenie, 34, opted to wear a cream ribbed dress featuring a collared neckline, short sleeves and buttons down the front. She accessorized the understated dress with a pale pink hat featuring a long tassel dangling at the side.

During the event, Beatrice and Eugenie were seen laughing and chatting with their cousins Prince William and Zara Tindall (who is the daughter of Princess Anne). They were also joined by Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and More Attend Royal Ascot 2021: Photos

Related: Royal Ascot Returns! The Best Hats and Dresses: Photos

While the sisters coordinated in somewhat similar color palettes, Sophie, 59, wore the exact same Zimmerman dress as Beatrice two days prior.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Subtly Coordinate in Muted Colors at Royal Ascot Prince William
Prince William and Princess Beatrice Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sophie wore the pink and white floral number at the annual Garter Day service at Windsor Castle on Monday, June 17. She styled the dress similarly to Princess Beatrice in a pink fascinator hat, white chain-link purse and nude closed-toe pumps.

Notably, Princess Kate Middleton was not present. Although the 42-year-old royal typically attends Royal Ascot every year, she is skipping it this year due to her ongoing cancer treatment. However, Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were spotted at Wednesday’s event. Carole, 69, wore a pale blue long sleeve dress, while Michael, 74, wore a top hat and tails.

Royal Ascot is a racecourse that takes place in Berkshire, England every June. This year, the five-day event is occurring between Tuesday, June 18 and Saturday, June 22.

