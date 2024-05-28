Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are experiencing “the best of both worlds” with current roles within the royal family.

“The princesses have been quietly getting on with supporting all these charities for some time. But they also have lives outside of the family,” a source told Hello! Magazine in a report published on Tuesday, May 28. “They’ve got families, they’ve got jobs. I’m not sure whether they would want to come fully into the fold and be full working royals.”

Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, are currently helping out senior royal family members because of “unique circumstances” surrounding King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton’s ongoing health struggles, the Hello! insider added.

While the sisters — who are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — are not considered senior working royals, they’ve stepped up to help Prince William, for one, after Kate, 42, announced in late March that she was undergoing preventative treatment for an undisclosed cancer diagnosis. (The King has also taken a step back from public-facing duties as he undergoes treatment for cancer discovered during a January surgery for an enlarged prostate.)

“They are closer than lots of cousins might be — they have that unique shared experience and unusual life they all lead,” the same Hello! source shared, noting that they all “believe” in the future of the royal family “and want to do what they can to support it.”

The insider called Beatrice and Eugenie “charming” and “dutiful,” noting that they’ve “shown that they can be trusted in the spotlight,” which has led to their newfound role.

A source close to Ferguson, 64, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that Beatrice specifically would be “stepping up the number of engagements she does” for the royal family. The insider made it clear that she “will not stand in” for Kate but Beatrice’s new role is “to help the royals out and be available to do more.”

Reports about Beatrice’s elevated royal family role started swirling in March as she ramped up public outings with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Cheltenham Festival that same month. (Beatrice and Edoardo, 40, share daughter Sienna, 2. She is also a stepmother to his son, Christopher, 8.)

Beatrice has not spoken publicly about her elevated role just yet, but she and Eugenie have proved to be a united force. The sister duo posed together for a rare photo in April at Ellie Goulding’s SERVED Private Party.

Eugenie also seemed to make a telling message about “cherishing family and loved ones,” in a March Instagram post amid the royal family’s health crisis.