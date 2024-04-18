Prince William has a plate full of worries. In the wake of his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, and his father, King Charles III’s respective cancer diagnoses, the royal family member is juggling a return to public-facing duties.

However, his stresses go way beyond just the health of royal family members.

Brothers at War

The fractured relationship between William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, is showing no signs of improvement. (Harry reportedly found out about Kate’s cancer diagnosis along with the rest of the world.) “There hasn’t been more contact between William and Harry,” says a source. “Harry and Meghan reached out to him, but it hasn’t opened up the lines of conversation. They still do not communicate.”

A Vulnerable Charles

On February 5, Buckingham Palace revealed Charles had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer after he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate a few weeks earlier. In March, royal author Christopher Andersen told Us he believes Charles’ prognosis is “more serious than we are being led to believe,” adding, “William has the double whammy of having to see his father deal with this and his wife.”

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession The royal line of succession has been shaken up and moved around — but where do members of the British royal family stand when it comes to their place in line to the throne? Queen Elizabeth II had been head of the Commonwealth since 1952 when she died in September 2022 at the age of […]

Kate’s Health Crisis

The princess’ absence has been keenly felt as she’s remained largely out of the public eye since being diagnosed with cancer following a planned abdominal surgery in mid-January. “The nation is gunning for Kate to get better,” says royal expert Tessa Dunlop. “The monarchy needs her.” Fellow royals expert Gareth Russell says she may attend the annual Trooping the Colour in June but notes “that could change at a moment’s notice.”

Dad Duties

While Kate undergoes treatment, William has his hands full at home with George, Louis and Charlotte. He’s said to be taking them to and from school, and during their recent spring break, the hands-on dad spent time painting with them and doing archery. “They all [also] love to play cards,” says a source. “That’s something that Kate can be involved with as well and that they’ve always loved to do as a family.”

His In-Laws’ Debt

According to reports, Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are in debt for more than $300,000 after selling their children’s party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 2023 after 36 years in business. “It’s been devastating for the family, but Carole will be most concerned about Kate’s well-being right now,” says royal commentator Afua Hagan. “She will be pulling out all the stops to shield Kate from this.”

Related: Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through the Years The British royal family may appear prim and proper to the public, but they’ve faced their fair share of controversies over the years. One of the biggest royal scandals in recent memory came when King Charles III and the late Princess Diana announced their separation in 1992 after 10 years of marriage. At the time, […]

Face of the Monarchy

Despite some help from Queen Camilla and his aunt and uncle, Princess Sophie and Prince Edward, William is currently the most public-facing royal by a mile, attending a series of meetings and events, including the BAFTAs, solo. “The whole fate of the monarchy rests on his shoulders,” says Andersen. “I’m sure it’s a crushing weight, and it’s happening much earlier than he thought it would.”

Edward and Sophie Step Up

The Firm is making some changes on the front line. On April 8, Prince Edward (King Charles’ youngest brother) and his wife, Duchess Sophie, took center stage during a historic military event at Buckingham Palace. Charles asked the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to host dignitaries, including Her Excellency Hélène Duchêne, the French ambassador to the U.K., at the high-profile affair. It’s a clear sign there’s been a change of guard for the royal family. Royal historian Russell, author of The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of British History at Hampton Court, says it’s likely Edward, 60, Sophie, 59, and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, “will be moved into senior working royal status because otherwise [things are] unsustainable.”