Priyanka Chopra Serves Up Vacay Vibes in a White 2-Piece Set — Get the Look

By
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai on March 30, 2024.
Priyanka Chopra is a vision in white.

The Love Again actress attended her cousin Mannara Chopra’s birthday party in Mumbai on Saturday, March 30, alongside her husband, Nick Jonas. She wore a beachy white set, featuring a ribbed top twisted into a triangle shape and a matching high-rise maxi skirt. She also donned silver sandals to match her jewelry.

Picturing a set like this for yourself? Your next vacation is going to be Instagram heaven when you pick up this similar find from Amazon!

Mannara Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai on March 30, 2024.
See it!

Get the Zaful Sleeveless Two-Piece Outfit for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

This two-piece set comes with a cropped, sleeveless top and a ruched maxi skirt with a high slit. Wear it with sandals on the beach, with heels for dinner or even with sneakers and a baseball cap for some casual fun in the sun!

This Zaful set is currently available in sizes S-XL (XXL is sold out, but check back!), and it comes in a variety of styles and colors. The vacay vibes are strong throughout the selection, but you can’t go wrong with white!

Zaful Sleeveless Two-Piece Outfit

Zaful Sleeveless Two-Piece Outfit

$40
See it!

Think you might want a differently shaped top? A shorter skirt? Different material? It’s always great to have options. That’s why we picked out seven other similar Amazon sets for you to check out below!

Shop more white beachy sets we love:

gobles-set

Gobles Bodycon Two-Piece Dress

$20
See it!
Boibokoko Crochet Two-Piece Skirt Set

Boibokoko Crochet Two-Piece Skirt Set

$25
See it!
Kmbangi Tube Wrapped Maxi Skirt Set

Kmbangi Tube Wrapped Maxi Skirt Set

$18
See it!

Not your style? Explore more Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

