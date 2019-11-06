



Queen Elizabeth is keeping up with the times and will no longer be wearing fur.

In what might be one of the biggest revelations of Angela Kelly’s memoir, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe, the longtime dresser of the monarch declared that going forward she will only use faux fur to create winter ensembles.

“If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm,” she wrote according to The Telegraph.

With that being said, this will only pertain to new pieces — she will continue to wear items she already owns that are trimmed with real fur, such as many of her ceremonial outfits like the robes that are trimmed with animal pelts.

Naturally, animal rights organizations are praising this decision, claiming that it’s an important move to help encourage the rest of England to follow in her path.

“Our head of state going fur-free sends a powerful message that fur is firmly out of fashion and does not belong with Brand Britain,” the Humane Society International/ U.K. executive director Claire Bass said in a statement. “We are calling on the British Government to follow Her Majesty’s example and make the UK the first country in the world to ban the sale of animal fur.”

This revelation is one of the many that have come from the teasing of Kelly’s book through excerpts. Earlier this week it was revealed that she does her own makeup all year except for one day: when she’s filming her annual Christmas special.

Another relatable bit about the queen was also that she loves a good bargain as much as the rest of Us. The dressmaker even shared a story about a time she almost missed a flight home because she was too busy getting tax back on some silk from Singapore the royal highness loves.