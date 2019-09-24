



Queen Elizabeth just did something unprecedented — she granted permission to her personal dresser, Angela Kelly, to write a book about their work together.

Kelly has been styling the queen for over two decades and, according to Town and Country, she is now sharing an inside glimpse at the intimate relationship, through stories and pictures, all with the monarch’s permission.

“It gives a rare insight into the demands of the job of supporting the monarch and we gain privileged insight into a successful working relationship, characterized by humor, creativity, hard work and a mutual commitment to service and duty,” former assistant private secretary to the queen, Samantha Cohen, told T&C. “Angela is a talented and inspiring woman, who has captured the highlights of her long career with the queen for us all to share.”

Featuring never-before-seen images, the upcoming book titled The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe is a must-have for any royal lover.

This literature should prove to have some incredibly interesting information seeing as the British royal has a few very strict requirements when it comes to fashion

Back in 2016, Stylish reported on a few of the color-loving monarch’s little quirks. For instance, she weighs down the hems of her dresses, which must fall below the knee, she never removes her coat in public and her hats must never cover her face

Then there were some incredibly specific demands, such as she only wears heels that are 2 ¼ inches tall and she prefers gloves that are 15 centimeters.

But our favorite of all of these may be that she always matches her umbrellas to her outfits, which may be the most British accessory ever.

The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe will be available starting October 29.

