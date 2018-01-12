After 57 years, the Queen of England’s official bra-fitter Rigby & Peller has lost its royal warrant. And, no, it wasn’t because they have given the leader the wrong cup size. The reason: the official “corsetiere” detailed secrets from their private fittings over the years in a tell-all book.

Barack Obama Shares Story About Malia’s Emotional Move-In Day at Harvard

The literary work in question, Storm in a D-Cup was written by June Kenton, whose company was in charge of fitting Queen Elizabeth II’s undergarments for nearly 60 years. Kenton, who has held her role at Rigby & Peller since 1982, spilled a number of royal secrets in her book, including details about her fittings with Princess Diana — and even how she took the Queen’s measurements in front of her corgis.

Yolanda Hadid Opens Up About Daughter Bella Hadid’s Anxiety Battle: ‘We’re All Human’

As of yet, the palace has not commented on the expiration of the royal warrant. The director of warrants at the Royal Warrant Holder Association, Russell Tanguay, confirmed to the Daily Express that Rigby & Peller lost its warrant “in the middle of last year.”

Critics’ Choice Awards 2018: What You Didn’t See on TV

Kenton and her husband sold her stake in the company in 2011 for an estimated 8 million British Pounds, but she stayed on the board of Rigby & Peller to continue to fit the Queen’s bras. The original Royal Warrant was granted to the previous owners of Rigby & Peller in 1960.

As the saying goes, loose lips sink ships — or in this case, royal warrants.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!