What Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ess Wants to Change About Your Hair Routine

It’s been nearly a year since Jonathan Van Ess sailed into our collective hearts and we cannot imagine life without the Queer Eye reboot star, henny! JVN isn’t just a grooming pro for the participants of the Netflix hit series, he is also here to help all of Us out in the hair department — and if you’ve ever looked at his shiny, wavy chestnut strands you’ll know that he doesn’t mess around.

Turns out the hair guru has a secret: Hairstory New Wash. It’s not shampoo, but it’s not a cleansing conditioner either. Instead, the product is meant to function as a cleansing lotion, without detergents present in traditional shampoos, allowing your strands to be cleaned and conditioned without any harsh ingredients. The effect: hair is said to be revived over time, color lasts longer and finicky scalps are soothed. And if you’ve seen the reflective shine on JVN’s mane, well, he makes a pretty strong case for giving it a try.

In a short that the personality made for the brand, Van Ess explains some key points to a client about the product — and how it behaves differently than your typical shampoo. “It’s a cleansing lotion and it doesn’t bubble. It’s going to rock your baby world,” he explains. Apparently what’s lost with lather is gained with healthier, more beautiful hair.

Some other key points that JVN makes about the product: it’s going to make your hair routine much more simple. “You won’t have the sink graveyard of all of those products that you don’t use because you’ll need to use less of them.”

He also claims the stuff makes conditioner obsolete. “Because you’re not stripping out moisture, you don’t need to add it back in,” explains JVN.

Now all we need is the perfect center part and subtle wave and we’ll be copping Van Ess’ lust-worthy strands in no time at all.

