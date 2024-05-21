As the creator, producer, co-writer and star of Abbott Elementary, it’s safe to say that very few details in the show evade Quinta Brunson’s attention — including her character Janine’s hair.

In a Monday, May 20, interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 34-year-old multi-hyphenate revealed that she used her hair to convey Janine’s story arc throughout the show’s three seasons.

“I spoke with our hair team. You know, they constantly wanted to make the hair look better, and I so often was like, ‘Guys, I get it but there’s a story that I really want to tell with Janine,’” she explained. Brunson added that the evolution of her character’s capacity for self-love is apparent as her hairstyles improve with each new season.

“It’s really important to protect the evolution of a person learning to take care of themselves, love themselves and know themselves,” she told the publication.

Related: Feast Your Eyes on Quinta Brunson’s Dainty Style Evolution: Photos Quinta Brunson is taking the TV and fashion world by storm. In addition to making her mark as a talented small screen writer, the comedian has garnered a reputation as an It Girl. Brunson proved she is one to watch throughout the 2023 awards season, dazzling Us in the most beautiful and breathtaking designs. For […]

Brunson went on to recall that Janine’s middle part in season 3 was an intentional decision.

“It’s really exciting for something so small to be that big to us. And not only to us, but to the audience,” she said, adding that there was lots of chatter surrounding the middle part when the promotional photos for the season were first released. “I think it’s really beautiful to be able to build those moments,” she concluded.

Abbott Elementary, which debuted in 2021, is currently on its third season. The season 3 finale is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 22, at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. Viewers can also stream it on Hulu beginning on Thursday, May 23.

Related: 'Abbott Elementary' Cast Shows Off Their Style on Emmy Awards Red Carpet The cast of Abbott Elementary enjoyed a teachers’ night out at the 2023 Emmy Awards. Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and more cast members of the ABC comedy series hit the red carpet at the Monday, January 15, awards ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Brunson, 34, looked pretty […]

Although the end of season three is near, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the show was renewed for a fourth season back in February.

“Abbott Elementary isn’t going anywhere,” ABC wrote in an Instagram post on February 10. “The comedy series has been renewed for a Season 4 at ABC, as announced by Willard R. Abbott Elementary’s own Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) during Disney’s Television Critics Association Press Tour.”