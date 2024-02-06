Quinta Brunson is going monochrome.

The 34-year-old actress was photographed walking into the Good Morning America studio in New York City on Monday, February 5, in a form fitting strapless brown top and matching brown trousers. She added an extra dimension of the coffee hue to the look with a wool camel coat, which she wore over her shoulders.

Brunson accessorized with a pair of oversized Y2K sunglasses and a white top handle purse. She kept her jewelry simple with a pair of dangling silver earrings and an assortment of silver rings.

The Abbott Elementary star wore her hair up in a high ponytail and sported pink eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy red lips for the occasion.

Brunson, who recently won an Emmy for Best Comedic Actress in a Comedy Series for her lead role in Abbott Elementary, appeared on Monday’s episode of Good Morning America to promote the premiere of the series’ third season, which airs on Wednesday, February 7, on ABC at 9 p.m. EST.

During the episode, Brunson revealed how she felt about making history as the first Black woman to win the award in 40 years (the last one was given in 1981 to Isabel Sanford for her role in The Jeffersons).

“Yeah, pretty wild. I didn’t know that until after the fact,” Brunson said. “That made me emotional all over again.”

Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated teachers in a Philadelphia public school as they navigate the challenges of educating students while dealing with their own personal and professional struggles. Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams and Sheryl Lee Ralph star alongside Brunson.

As for what fans can expect in season three?

“There are some major changes this season,” Brunson revealed in the same interview. “You’ll still see your familiar favorite teachers in Philadelphia and on TV, but I think there will be some fun surprises.”