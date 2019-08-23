Rachel Brosnahan: What’s in My Bag?





Rachel Brosnahan is dedicated to her role as Midge on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — and her hairstyle. “I have a spoolie [hair roller] in the bottom of my bag,” says the 29-year-old star. “I’m trying to learn how to use it in the event I need to on camera.”

Brosnahan spills her marvelous Frances Valentine (founded by her late aunt Kate Spade) tote for Us.

On-the-Go Gal

“I’m a ‘put your whole face on in the back of a taxi’ kind of girl. I love the RMS concealer and Fresh lip balm.”

Fun-Size

“The travel bottle of the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is so cute. I love when you can buy them in the airport.”

Two-Faced

“When I’m flying, I love to do a good sheet mask. I alternate between the Joanna Vargas Euphoria and the SK-II one.”

Green Goddess

“Our set is [eco-friendly]. I carry my pink Nalgene bottle that says The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on it that this company Earth Angel gave us.”

Helping Hand

“I work with Covenant House, a homeless youth organization. If I see a young person on the street who might need help, I give them a card with all the information.”

Sole Saviors

“I carry Band-Aids because I like to walk a lot. If I’m wearing new shoes, who knows when a blister might strike?”

What else is inside Bresnahan’s bag? A Frances Valentine wallet in green; an iPhone; AirPods; white BeatsX headphones; a Slip silk mask; a red leather pouch; a Nars Creamy Radiant Concealer; a Chanel mascara; a Chanel eyebrow pencil; Boscia blotting papers; a Lavender EO hand sanitizer; Slip silk hair scrunchies in black and pink; Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury; a MetroCard; 20 bucks; credit cards; a New York State drivers license; coffee punch cards; Juice Press dried mangos; keys attached to a keychain with a picture of her group of friends; Band-Aids; Advil; Lactaid; Altoids and a Delta pen.

