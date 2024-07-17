Rachel Zegler showed off her colorful side at a Swarovski event in New York City.

The 23-year-old actress was photographed entering the flagship store on Tuesday, July 16, in a multicolored mini dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, cinched-in waist and a flared pleated skirt. She accessorized with a black semi-circle purse and black strappy heels.

Zegler kept her hair and makeup simple and fresh for the event. She wore her hair down in soft waves and sported black winged eyeliner, dewy pink blush and matching pink lipstick.

Later that same day, the Snow White actress reposted a fan’s social media video, which showed Zegler giving a thoughtful response to the question, “What words of encouragement do you have for young people that see themselves in you?”

“There are always going to be people that think they know better, but as long as you are true to yourself and advocate for yourself, you are never doing the wrong thing by standing up for yourself and for what’s right,” Zegler said, adding, “I have definitely had moments where I felt like nobody wanted to hear what I had to say, but I still know that my voice is important and so is yours.”

Zegler concluded by reminding the audience, “Support yourself. Be your support system. At the end of the day, all you have is you.”

Given the intense online scrutiny Zegler faced regarding her comments on her role in the live-action remake of Snow White, her advice is well founded.

In a September 2022 red carpet interview at Disney’s D23 Expo, Zegler made a series of controversial remarks about the film, which resulted in an onslaught of online abuse.

“The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so,” she told ExtraTV at the time, adding that the new film would not focus on “her love story with a guy who literally stalks her.”

Despite raising eyebrows, Zegler stood her ground in an interview with Vanity Fair one month later.

“People are making these jokes about ours being the PC Snow White, where it’s like, yeah, it is — because it needed that,” she said. “It’s an 85-year-old cartoon, and our version is a refreshing story about a young woman who has a function beyond ‘Someday My Prince Will Come.’”