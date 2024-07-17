Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Rachel Zegler Brings a Splash of Color to Swarovski Event in New York City

By
Feature Rachel Zegler Brings a Splash of Colour to Swarovski Event in NYC
Rachel Zegler Gotham/GC Images

Rachel Zegler showed off her colorful side at a Swarovski event in New York City.

The 23-year-old actress was photographed entering the flagship store on Tuesday, July 16, in a multicolored mini dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, cinched-in waist and a flared pleated skirt. She accessorized with a black semi-circle purse and black strappy heels.

Zegler kept her hair and makeup simple and fresh for the event. She wore her hair down in soft waves and sported black winged eyeliner, dewy pink blush and matching pink lipstick.

Later that same day, the Snow White actress reposted a fan’s social media video, which showed Zegler giving a thoughtful response to the question, “What words of encouragement do you have for young people that see themselves in you?”

Rachel Zegler and Boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera Timeline

Related: Rachel Zegler and Boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera Celebrate 2nd Anniversary

“There are always going to be people that think they know better, but as long as you are true to yourself and advocate for yourself, you are never doing the wrong thing by standing up for yourself and for what’s right,” Zegler said, adding, “I have definitely had moments where I felt like nobody wanted to hear what I had to say, but I still know that my voice is important and so is yours.”

Rachel Zegler Brings a Splash of Colour to Swarovski Event in NYC
Rachel Zegler Raymond Hall/GC Images

Zegler concluded by reminding the audience, “Support yourself. Be your support system. At the end of the day, all you have is you.”

Given the intense online scrutiny Zegler faced regarding her comments on her role in the live-action remake of Snow White, her advice is well founded.

In a September 2022 red carpet interview at Disney’s D23 Expo, Zegler made a series of controversial remarks about the film, which resulted in an onslaught of online abuse.

Get the Lip Mask All of Hollywood Uses for Just $19 for Prime Day!

Deal of the Day

Get the Lip Mask All of Hollywood Uses for Just $19 — Two Days Only! View Deal

Everything to Know About Disney s Live Action Snow White

Related: Everything to Know About Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’

“The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so,” she told ExtraTV at the time, adding that the new film would not focus on “her love story with a guy who literally stalks her.”

Despite raising eyebrows, Zegler stood her ground in an interview with Vanity Fair one month later.

“People are making these jokes about ours being the PC Snow White, where it’s like, yeah, it is — because it needed that,” she said. “It’s an 85-year-old cartoon, and our version is a refreshing story about a young woman who has a function beyond ‘Someday My Prince Will Come.’”

In this article

Rachel Zegler Bio Page

Rachel Zegler

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!