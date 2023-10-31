Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera first connected on the set of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, where they quickly sparked a real-life romance.

The pair confirmed their relationship in February 2021, nearly one year before West Side Story was released in theaters. “I love Josh Andres Rivera,” the Snow White star captioned a series of smiling selfies of the duo via Twitter.

The twosome have since continued to grow in love as Zegler’s film career rises. “Thank you for holding my hand in my dreams and in my reality. I love doing life with you. Thanks for making me laugh,” the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress said of her boyfriend during her National Board of Review acceptance speech in March 2022, where she won the Best Actress.

Zegler and Rivera are set to share the screen again in the forthcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. While the Golden Globe nominee will star as protagonist Lucy Gray Baird, her beau will take on the role of Hunger Games mentor Sejanus Plinth.

Scroll below for Zegler and Rivera’s complete relationship timeline.