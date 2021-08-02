Doesn’t get better! Rebel Wilson just gave Britney Spears the ultimate shoutout while filming for her new movie, Senior Year. And it’s safe to say that the 41-year-old actress is driving fans crazy with her latest look … pun very much intended.

With blonde hair crimped to perfection, a glitzy green shirt and black pants, Wilson’s on-set outfit was unquestionably a copy of the 39-year-old singer’s ensemble in the “(You Drive Me) Crazy” music video, which was released in 1994.

“My life is CRAZY right now😜 ps💜you Britney,” the Pitch Perfect star captioned her Sunday, August 1, Instagram post.

It didn’t take long for Wilson’s 10 million followers to get amped up over the ode to Spears, who is currently engaged in a conservatorship battle.

“This is soooo Britney! You drive me CRAZY @rebelwilson,” one person wrote, while another added: “HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME WITH THESE YEAR BTS PICS.” Someone else chimed in: “Ok Rebel Spears.”

While the whole pop star tribute took center stage, some fan also took the chance to shoutout the actress’ weight loss.

“You are absolutely stunning no matter what size you are!! Beautiful AND funny?!? Lucky girl,” a user wrote. Another added: “The transformation and dedication is amazing!”

Wilson opened up about her decision to embark on a “Year of Health,” which resulted in a 65 pound weight loss, during an Instagram Live last month.

When asked what inspired her to lose weight, she responded: “That is such a massive question, but I’m going to try to answer it for you. It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.’”

She went onto explain that while the comment initially “offended” her because she thought she was “pretty healthy” at her weight, it did prompt her to kick things into high gear.

“Thats kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality,” she revealed. “It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”

In February, a source told Us Weekly that the actress combined “lots of high-intensity interval training” with cardio and weight training as well as made dietary changes to shed the pounds.

“Rebel is so proud of her weight loss and her body transformation,” the insider said. “Rebel clearly had a mission to lose weight and she did in spades. She feels stronger, more confident.”