Victoria Beckham is giving Us the white sneaker we need for summertime chicness — plus a bit of comfort.

On Saturday, June 1, Reebok will drop a white version of Victoria Beckham Bolton Low Shoes. For $250 you can snag these throwback-inspired sneaks now in a crisp and clean shade.

Inspired by Reebok’s original Bolton running silhouette from the ‘90s, Victoria Beckham’s modern-day alternative reappeared in January when the collaboration with the sportswear brand launched.

The first two came in shades of wild khaki, black and solar orange. Along with the color palette, other detail differences include a textured overlay, knit support up top and touches of reflecting material — all features the new version has that the older ones don’t.

The former Posh Spice originally announced she was working with Reebok in an Instagram post back in November 2017. “I am incredibly excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values,” she said in a statement from the brand. “I have always championed instilling confidence in women and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades. To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do. I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition.”

Then as a little sneak preview in the summer of 2018, she worked with Shaquille O’Neal on a Reebok capsule collection that included a T-shirt, hoodies and socks with the basketball legend’s “dunkman” logo on them.

Finally after waiting for over a year since she made the big announcement, the partnership dropped on January 22, 2019. You can see some of our favorite pieces here!

