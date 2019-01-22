Putting aside her Posh name, Victoria Beckham is giving us Sporty Spice vibes with her latest Reebok collection, which dropped on January 22.

Since the Beckham x Reebok collaboration was announced back in 2017, we’ve been on the edge of our seats waiting to see how the designer would do sportswear. We did have a preview — in summer of 2018, she launched a capsule collection of merchandise with Shaquille O’Neal that only included a t-shirt, hoodie and socks with the basketball player’s “dunkman” logo on them.

But now her full collection with the athletic wear brand is available and it offers a whole lot more than three staples. In fact the offerings include men, women and unisex items ranging from jackets to leggings to bags and everything in between.

So to help you “spice up your life” (get it?) we narrowed the selection down to the 15 best pieces. From slim-fit crop tops to short sleeve hoodies to sock sneakers, keep scrolling to check out some of our favorite items from the Reebok Victoria Beckham collection