Just in time for summer, Madelaine Petsch has once again teamed up with Privé Revaux on a collection of sunglasses that are as cute as they are affordable. For her second collab with the eyewear brand, the Riverdale star dreamed up a trio of statement-making shades for every mood. Oh, and they’re just $40 a pop.

“I am beyond excited for my second capsule collection with Privé Revaux,” Petsch said in a statement. “M3 is a more sleek and stylized collection of frames with each one carrying a different personality.”

Dubbed the M3 collection, each of the three pairs has its own distinct vibe. For starters, the Mads offers a modern take on a classic cat eye frame thanks to its mixed-media design. The rimless shades instead have a fashion-forward brow bar that brings all the drama.

For those looking to embrace the ’90s-inspired slender frame trend, the actress created the Matrix. The small rectangular lenses call to mind the styles we’ve been seeing on models-of-the-moment like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and more, and they are available in both sunglass and non-prescription optical form. The latter includes a clear, blue-light-blocking lens that help offset the effects of all that screen time.

Last, but certainly not least, you can channel the bug-eye sunnies of early-2000s fame with the Monroe style. In addition to black and brown options, the oversized round frames also come in bolder candy apple red and royal blue hues.

“Partnerning with Madelaine again was a no brainer,” Privé Revaux founder, David Schottenstein, said in a statement. “Her first collection with us was an incredible success and sold out within 24 hours. With all of the hard work that she’s put into the M3 designs, we’re poised for yet another tremendous capsule collection that will quickly become a fan-favorite.”

Priced at $39.95 each, the Madelaine Petsch x Privé Revaux M3 collection is now available at PriveRevaux.com.

