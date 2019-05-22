Louis Vuitton has a new fine jewelry line, and the launch is a star-studded affair. The French fashion house is debuting its floral-inspired B Blossom collection with a #GirlPower campaign starring Sophie Turner, Chloë Grace Moretz, Zhong Chu Xi, Indya Moore and Signe Veiteberg.

An homage to the star-shaped flower motif (you know, the one that is part of the iconic LV monogram print) created by Georges-Louis Vuitton in 1896, the four-sided floral has been re-imagined as part of a spherical stamp design that is meant to “meld attitude with playfulness.”

Oh, and did we mention there are diamonds involved? Illuminated by the sparkly stones, the B Blossom collection includes a range of seven pink and yellow gold rings, bracelets, cuffs, earrings, pendants and chain necklaces featuring the bud. Accents of malachite, onyx, white agate and pink opal only add to the whimsy.

The jewels, which can be worn alone or stacked for an even bolder effect, are statement making, so it should come as no surprise that Louis Vuitton tapped a quintet of powerhouse women for the campaign. Shot by Craig McDean and styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé, the imagery and videos showcase the ladies with piled-on pieces from the range “as a sign of their independence and a reflection of their femininity.”

The glitzy print campaign will appear in international magazines beginning in June and will join a series of short films that will be released at the end of May to coincide with the launch of the line. But we’ve got a sneak peek of the pretty pics. Keep scrolling to see Turner, Moretz and more star in the Louis Vuitton B Blossom ad campaign!