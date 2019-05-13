Madelaine Petsch has the most gorgeous shade of red hair — and it’s totally natural. The Riverdale actress recently stopped by the Us Weekly studios to chat about her new M3 sunglass collection at Privé Revaux, coming out May 27. But in the process she dished on her beauty routine, revealing that she’s a “hair virgin.” Lucky!

With that being said, she fully understands the complexity that goes into dyeing hair, especially when you DIY. In this video, she tells Us a story about a time she tried to dye her boyfriend Travis Mills’ hair and it went horribly awry.

“I tried dying Travis’ hair blonde once and it was bright orange — not natural orange, like toxic orange,” she says. “The poor thing was like, ‘No, no, no. That’s fine. That’s fine. It looks great,’ and then he wore a that for five weeks.” Well then, it’s a good thing she didn’t go into hairstyling!

However, she says she’d have no problem changing her signature hue up if she needed to. When asked if she would dye it black or bleach it blonde for a role, she responds, “If it was the right role, for sure.” Before she continues, “I’d shave my head for the right role.”

When it came to the Met Gala, she tried something else new but temporary. The 24-year-old actress stunned in a organza structured gown, soft pink makeup and clip-in bangs. “They were so fun, too. Kind of like a homage to the OG Cheryl Blossom.”

The red-head beauty also reveals her favorite styler — “my number one most top secret hair product” — as well as her super easy skin care philosophy to get her enviable glow. Check out the video above to see what they are!

