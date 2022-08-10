Claiming her space. Remi Bader saw a problem in the fashion industry and did something about it.

Over a year ago, the TikTok star, 27, who is known for her realistic try-on hauls, shared a candid review of items she purchased from Revolve. In the video, the curve model revealed that much of what she bought didn’t fit and urged the popular retailer to offer extended sizing. The clothing company quickly responded, asking Bader to work with them on a collection. From there, Remi x Revolve was born.

After months of work, Bader and Revolve launched the 15-piece line — which ranges in sizes XXS to 4X — on Wednesday, August 10, at Revolve.com, something the social media star said is a “dream come true.”

“It was very fast, Revolve reaching out, which was just so shocking to me, because I just never thought something like this would happen,” Bader told Us Weekly exclusively before the launch.

“This [collection], to me, is everything I feel I’ve never been able to find easily for my body,” Bader shared, adding that she describes her personal style as colorful and sultry, but she couldn’t always find pieces that matched her aesthetic and size.

Bader continued: “I thought about all the issues that I’ve faced shopping and just didn’t want people to deal with that … This is fun. This is sexy. I feel a lot of people think that [extended sizing] is supposed to look a certain way and that you can’t have cutouts or be form-fitting.”

The New York native put that myth to rest, offering shoppers eye-catching two-piece sets, leather dresses, corsets, a bold leather blazer and more in her collection.

“I’ve never been able to find a blazer dress that fits me right. It’s either too short or doesn’t fit in the arm. So, making that perfect blazer and blazer dress was exciting. I also wanted to include a corset because corsets are another piece I’ve struggled with,” Bader explained. “The number one thing, however, was a pants and blazer matching set. I have looked all over and have never found one that fits. So, we have a three-piece that will be in the second drop and will be sold as separates. I feel [like] that is especially important because everyone has such different bodies and may want one specific size for a top and a different for a bottom.”

When it came to bringing the capsule to life, Bader was “very, very involved.”

“I was a part of the whole process, from picking silhouettes to fabrics, patterns and models. I wouldn’t want it any other way, and I’m really happy Revolve wanted and wants my feedback and listens,” Bader told Us. “They want to learn and do the right thing.”

The Victoria’s Secret PINK brand ambassador also welcomes feedback from consumers.

“Whether it’s positive or negative, I think that I would just love to see people in the clothes and talking about the clothes,” she said. “It’s OK if you think I need to add a button to something or should change something else … That’s so important. I’m happy to learn and make this better for the future.”

This collection has also prompted a lot of reflection.

“Everything has happened for a reason,” Bader shared. “I think all the negative things at the time that were in my life for me, you know, struggling with gaining weight, losing my job, all these things [happened for a reason].If I didn’t lose my job, if I didn’t gain the weight, I wouldn’t have any of the things I have now.”

She added: “I would tell myself, it’s all going to be OK. It’s all going to work out.”

The second installment of Remi x Revolve will be available this fall.

