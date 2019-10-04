



Renee Zellweger has been showing off her simple and elegant sense of style as she tours around promoting her newest film, Judy. But when it came to the fashion on set, the star revealed that she had to be sewn into the costumes for one very practical reason.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 4, the 50-year-old shared a little secret to how she nailed Garland’s slouchy posture through some basic wardrobe adjustments.

“Judy slouched a little and the dresses were made so that I couldn’t have stood any other way,” she told the British host. “I was literally sewn into them.”

The Oscar-winning actress didn’t mind, though. After all, it was all part of the job.

“It was a great reminder during the day if you got lazy because you had no option but to stand like her,” she said. “The sequins were very strict!”

Back in September, she spoke about how she transformed into the character a bit on Ellen, explaining that a few prosthetics and aging makeup were required. That is, until the end when the work had taken its toll.

She told a story about how the makeup artist would come and check-in to make sure she had everything on, from her wig to her contact lenses. Then one time she pointed out that he forgot to add the lines to her face, but he thought they had done it. “And he looks at me and he said, ‘so we haven’t,’” she said, noting tired and worn-out she looked on her own. “No, it was good. It was good that we had an authentic representation of fatigue.”

When it comes to beauty standards, Zellweger isn’t afraid to stand out, no matter if others think it’s good or bad. “I like my weird quirkiness, my off-kilter mix of things,” she told New York Magazine last month. “It enables me to do what I do. I don’t want to be something else.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!