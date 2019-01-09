Step aside celebrities, it’s time for those behind-the-scenes women to get dressed this awards season. They may not be famous but they sure are key to the entire operation. And now thanks to Rent the Runway they can hit the red carpet in some of the best designer clothing available without breaking the bank.

This awards season, Rent the Runway is running a promotion that allows women who work in the fields vital to the awards shows like publicists, managers, on-air correspondents, nominated writers, producers and directors to get two months free of the fashion rental service. This will give them easy access to high-end designers like Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung and Monique Lhuiller. So instead of spending tons of money on a dress they might only wear one night, they can simply borrow it when they need — for free!

This deal is so great because these women are having to pull off formal-wear without the benefit of having designers at the ready to loan them dresses.

How it works: Women connected to any piece of work that’s been nominated can rent up to four styles at a time. Bonus: They can keep them for as long as they want. This means clothes don’t just have to be rented for major awards shows. Rent the Runway wants to help dress these busy women for every event on their calendar during this crazy time of year.

This sweet deal will be available all the way up until the Oscars. For anyone who does fit this category, you can register on the Rent the Runway website.

