RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Spills Her Insane $1,810 Skincare Routine: Details

It’s true: Erika Jayne looks too good to be fighting on a beach — and it’s in part due to her $1,810 skincare routine!

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spilled the tea on her extravagant regimen, which ranges from affordable drugstore steals like Aquaphor to a “fierce-ass” bust cream that helps with fine lines along the décolletage.

“I’m a month away from turning 50, and to me, if your skin is in good condition, your hair is in good condition, your teeth are in good condition, it’s more than aesthetics and grooming,” she told Glamour as part of their Drop the Routine series. “It’s reflective of your overall health and taking care of your body. And that makes me feel confident.”

Jayne, who has rosacea-prone skin, focuses on sun protection and some serious hydration, as she’d “rather have skin oiled up to the wild and look like a French fry than a powdered donut.”

Most — we repeat: most — of the singer’s body care routine is able to be scooped up the drugstore. Aquaphor, $7, which she uses “all the time,” is her go-to for her lips, cuticles and eczema flares. Cetafil also offers her favorite body wash and body moisturizer.

And, if she’s “sweaty and gross,” it’s Neutrogena’s Body Clean Body Wash, $11, to the rescue! “That’s got a little bit of salicylic acid to get the grime off,” she explained.

She splurges when it comes to the Sisley-Paris Phytobuste + Décolleté Intensive Firming Bust Compound, which costs $305. “It’s a fierce-ass bust cream; bust cream overall in my opinion, is underrated,” she told Glamour. “I don’t know why American women don’t use it more. European women love it. You wanna wear something low and plunging , you don’t need creepy, dried-out décolleté.”

Now, onto the face! Jayne removes her makeup with the Fresh Seaberry Skin Nutrition Cleansing Oil and Garnier Micellar Waterproof Cleansing Water.

Then, she turns to a handful of products form iS Clinical, which she “can’t say enough about.” She uses the brand’s Honey Warming Cleanser,$45, Cleansing Complex, $44, Youth Intensive Creme, $225, Youth Complex, $154, and Youth Eye Complex, $105.

“Is it gonna give you an eye lift? No. A doctor does that. Botox does that. But does it moisturize those fine lines? Absolutely, and you need it,” she emphasized.

For an extra dose of hydration, she switches between the Furtuna Skin Biphase Moisturizing Oil, $225, and the Sisley-Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil, $250.

Some of her other favorites include the Bobbi Brown Face and Eye Base, which she’s uses “every time I’m on camera for Housewives or before any type of photo shoot,” the “old-school” Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17, which she’s been “using since the ‘90s,” MDNA Skin The Rose Mist, $90, and Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Rosewater.

The most important step of her routine is her last: SPF! She uses the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid Face Sunscreen, $30, or the iS Clincal Extreme Protect SPF 40, $84.

While she protects her skin religiously with sunscreen, Jayne also touched on the importance of going for a yearly skin check. “Make sure your dermatologist really checks all your moles and skin tags and things like that,” she said.

In conclusion, it’s pretty clear that Jayne’s skincare routine is just as over-the-top and amazing as she is!