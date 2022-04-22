Everything is bigger in Texas and former Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon is proving it with her 15-product Beauty Sleep routine. Watch the video above to see the 37-year-old anesthesiologist show Us Weekly her full nighttime skincare routine.

Drugstore Bargain Buy

“For the last 10 years, I have been using Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, which is for oily or sensitive skin,” the Aromasthesia CEO told Us.”I’ve used a lot of cleansers before and they all did not agree with my skin. So, when I found this cleanser that agreed with my skin, I just stayed with it. Also, you can buy it at the drug store for, like, 10 bucks.”

Postpartum Hair Hack

“After I had kids, after my pregnancy and postpartum, when I was breastfeeding my children, I really noticed that my hair was much thinner and grew much more slowly than it had before,” the mom of 2 explained. “So, I went to go see my doctor about it. They tested my hormones said that everything was OK, but that sometimes you just have thinning hair as a woman in middle age. They recommended this Hydrafacial Keravive Peptide Complex Spray. I just spray that into my scalp about 6 to 7 sprays on the scalp directly, especially in areas that I notice thinning. I’ve noticed that after a few months of using this, that my hair is growing in a little bit thicker.”

Fitness for Your Face

“I use my Foreo Bear device, which has electro pulse energy,” she shared. “I describe this to people as a workout for your face because it tightens and tones your skin.”

Don’t Neglect Your Pearly Whites

Dr. Moon explained that it’s so important not to forget about your smile. She advised: “I use my Philips Sonicare toothbrush that I’ve had forever and my favorite toothpaste from Periosciences. Teeth are such an important part of your face. If you are not doing proper dental care flossing, using a really good toothpaste and properly getting your teeth cleaned, your beauty regimen is not complete. Also, this toothbrush is timed and it won’t stop until two full minutes.”

The Perfect Kiss

“The worst thing is kissing someone with dry flaky lips. No one wants to make out with you if you have dry flaky lips. I use this moisture lock glossy bomb from True Botanicals,” Moon demoed for Us. “It is amazing. I kind of use too much of it, but it’s too much of a good thing. So don’t worry.”

For more of Moon’s skincare extensive routine, watch the exclusive video above.

