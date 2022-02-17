Take Tiffany Moon’s love for list making and combine it with her shopping obsession and the result is one insanely organized closet that could very easily be mistaken for a museum.

With not a stiletto, Birkin or dress out of place and only this season’s items on display, the Real Housewives of Dallas star has created her very own showroom to shop at, day in and day out.

“I categorize every section of my closet,” the Aroma-Sthesia founder exclusively told Us Weekly. “There are 16 sections and they’re indexed in an Excel spreadsheet with exactly what items I have and what slot number they belong in.”

Rather than browsing the racks of her wardrobe when it’s time to get dressed and ready to go, Moon whips out her “whole spreadsheet system” to decide on her look.

“When I’m outfit planning, I’ll say, ‘Pull the Zimmermann in aisle three, slot 16.’ And when the dry cleaning comes back, we know what’s indexed out and what’s coming out,” she explained.

If you’ve watched the Dallas girls pop champagne in Moon’s massive closet or taken a scroll through her TikTok, it’s no surprise that such organization is key — she has a lot (and we mean a lot) of clothes.

Her extensive collection probably has a little something to do with her iconic shopping motto: “buy now, think later.”

“I know it sounds terrible, but generally speaking you have at least seven sometimes 30 or even 45 days to return things,” she joked to Stylish. “Generally speaking, if I’m like, ‘Ohh, should I get those or not?’ I just buy it.”

Moon’s “add to cart” mentality paid off when she signed on for season five of Real Housewives of Dallas. “I didn’t have to buy anything new,” she confessed. “I had a bunch of new stuff in my closet that had never seen the light of day thanks to a little situation called COVID, so I was like, ‘This is the perfect time to be a housewife. I have all these new clothes. Finally, I get to dress up!’”

And her fashion didn’t disappoint. From the Rotate Birger Christensen dress that she wore to her daughter’s tea party to the Pat Bo floral number she wore to Luxe Luau, the anesthesiologist served up some fabulous fashion during her stint as a Housewife.

“I have so many regrets about the Real Housewives of Dallas, but none of them are fashion related,” she joked to Us. “I think that as far as the fashion goes, I did a fairly good job.”

