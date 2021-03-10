RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Has Been Wearing False Lashes Since Age 4

She may love her pigtails, but it’s pretty possible that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs loves her false lashes just a little bit more. In fact, she’s been wearing a set of falsies since she stepped foot in her kindergarten classroom!

Yes, you read that right. The Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget podcast host shared that she’s been wearing lashes since the ripe age of 4 in a Bravo Insider Exclusive ‘Glam on the Go With Marge’ video, which aired on March 8. Because let’s be honest, knowing to get your glam on is just as important as learning how to count and say the ABCs.

“I think I’m faster than most at the eyelashes, because since the age of four, I had to do lashes,” Josephs says very matter-of-factly in the clip. “I know that’s very young to get started, but I was a little pale and I knew right away what would make me look better when I got to Kindergarten. I haven’t been single since the age of 5.”

Aside from expertise in lash application, the 53-year-old reality star, who is sitting at a makeshift vanity in her foyer, proves that she has the rest of her routine down to a science — even with a less than ideal setup.

To start, she mixes up a “concoction” of NARS Sheer Glow Foundation and Vita Liberate Body Blur onto her face. Next up? She brushes some Hourglass mineral powder all over her face.

Obviously Joseph’s routine would not be complete without the “two most important things in life,” her beloved lashes and eyebrows. To get her brows brushed up and her lashes looking luxurious, she uses the Benefit Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil and the Lily Lashes Faux Mink Mykonos Lashes.

“I’ll quickly do my lipstick. As long as it’s nude, I like it,” says Josephs while using the Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in shade Kim K.W..

She then throws some shade at fellow castmates who will not be named saying: “I don’t make it look like a monkey’s a—hole like some people. We all know who that is.”

Throughout the whole tutorial, Josephs relies on her Candie Couture by Margaret Josephs 10 Piece Makeup Brush Set, which retails for $19.97 and is available at Walmart.

The glittery set first became available in October 2020 — and Josephs took to Instagram to share the good news. She captioned the post, “I worked so hard to make them not only fabulous, but also functional ! ✨🙌🏻 They are so affordable, under $20. So it’s a great gift for yourself and anyone you know! 🛍 Run to your local Walmart before they sell out! 🛒💋👧🏼”