Real Housewives of New York legend Luann de Lesseps is proving that “50 is the new 40″ — and what better way to do so than a smokin’ bikini pic, J. Lo style.

The mom of two took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 26, to share a two-way photo split of her and J. Lo. Lesseps inserted a cropped pic of Lopez looking toned and fabulous in a white bikini on the left and on the right, Lesseps wore a similar bikini style to twin with the “On the Floor” singer.

View this post on Instagram 50 is the new 40. Hey girl hey @jlo A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Feb 25, 2020 at 6:14pm PST

The Hustlers star posted that now Internet-famous mirror pic to her Instagram feed on February 16, which sparked the “J. Lo Challenge.”

After Lopez posted the selfie, fitness coach Maria Kang followed suit. The Fit Mom Community founder was inspired by the hitmaker’s bikini selfie and decided to pose a challenge for her Instagram followers and well, everyone, to get involved.

“Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic in a white bikini this morning,” Kang wrote in her Instagram caption on February 18. “Yes, my mirror is freckled with toothpaste (does your children only use your sink too?!), yes there are unpacked luggages on the ground, an iron, dog dryer and husband shaving somewhere in the background — but I’m getting it done!”

She continued, “⁣Not a celebrity. Not getting millions to look great in a movie (hello, Hustlers! Or dating a hot athlete (although my hubby is kinda cute!) BUT, it doesn’t matter…”

Kang concluded, “If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it – then YOU CAN DO IT!!!⁣” The fitness expert encouraged followers to post a bathroom selfie and tag three friends with the caption #JLOchallenge.

It’s unclear whether or not Lesseps was participating in the “J. Lo Challenge” or simply comparing her toned body to the singer’s. She didn’t use the challenge’s hashtag, but she did tag Lopez in the photos caption, writing, “Hey girl hey @jlo.”