Rihanna Is Red Hot on Mother’s Day in Sexy Comme des Garcons Ensemble

Rihanna’s street style is always elite.

Rihanna, 36, looked fierce in a fiery fit while strutting through New York City on Sunday, May 12. Her Comme des Garçons ensemble featured red graphic fabric that wrapped around her torso and a red and black skirt complete with a thigh-high slit. The singer added the perfect amount of sparkle to her look with diamond bracelets, glittery hoop earrings, chunky rings and rhinestone-embellished sunglasses. She further accessorized with sheer red gloves, a black leather Gucci purse and strappy heels from Amina Muaddi.

Rihanna parted her blonde hair down the side and wore it straightened. Her makeup included long lashes and bright red lips.

Boyfriend A$AP Rocky joined Rihanna on her night out to celebrate Mother’s Day. The rapper, 35, who she shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 9 months, with, wore a navy blue sweater and black pants. (The parents also commemorated RZA’s birthday on Saturday, May 11, at the Color Factory in the Big Apple.)

Rihanna had no shortage of fabulous looks this weekend. Earlier on Sunday, she looked fierce in a gray getup featuring a silver strapless top and oversized cargo pants. She paired the outfit with a fur coat, round sunglasses complete with a chrome rim, a pearl necklace and stud earrings. Rihanna spiced up her ensemble even more by carrying a rose, a teal lighter, balloon art in the shape of lips and a white purse.

Rihanna’s weekend appearances came days after she had to skip the 2024 Met Gala after coming down with the flu. The “Diamonds” singer was expected to attend the event and even teased her look a number of times.

“I’m actually just keeping it real simple this year. Very simple,” she told Extra in April. “I think it’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do.”

While she didn’t reveal what her glam would have looked like, Rihanna shared that she would be donning products from her makeup — and lingerie — line. “I’m gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage,” she told Vogue in April.