You can never go wrong with an all-black outfit. Rihanna appears to be sticking to this styling hack when it comes to her post-baby style.

This week, the hitmaker, 34, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May, attended the Mexican Geniuses Exhibition at Dock X in London, wearing baggy black jeans and a loose-fitting, lace-adorned top. On her feet, the “What’s My Name” singer rocked sneakers from Wales Bonner’s collaboration with Adidas Originals. Rihanna also showed off her new mom glow, glamming her face with blue eyeshadow and clear lipgloss. She accessorized with a chain necklace and chunky rings.

The official Instagram account for Mexican Geniuses posted a carousel of images of Rihanna taken during her visit, captioning the July 13 post: “We found love in an artsy place.

“Last night, @badgalriri visited @themexicangeniuses exhibition in #London and she met (virtually, at least) one of her idols, #FridaKahlo. We are SCREAMING INTERNALLY, 🤯” the post read.

The outing comes after the Grammy winner made her first public appearance since giving birth earlier this month.

The “Consideration” songstress attended GoPuff Delivers Wireless 2022, a 10-day music festival in London’s Crystal Palace Park to support her beau. Rocky, 33, was the opening night headliner on July 1. Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown was a special guest performer. The Kid Laroi, Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver also took the stage.

Rihanna wore a black, feathered bomber jacket from Prada to the event with black leggings, and the look was topped off with hoop earrings and a statement choker necklace. The Ocean’s 8 star’s new wardrobe is a drastic difference from the bold ensembles she wore throughout her pregnancy. The singer showcased several belly-exposing looks that came in vibrant colors, rich textures and fun patterns.

At the festival, Rihanna was spotted blowing a kiss to her love from the audience as security escorted her through the crowd. After the show, they hit up Star Fade Barber’s so Rocky could get a haircut.

Rihanna and the “Everyday” rapper welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles, Us Weekly confirmed on May 13. A source exclusively told Us shortly after Rihanna gave birth that her relationship with Rocky was stronger than ever. “Their love for each other hasn’t changed. Rihanna is always supportive of him no matter what,” the insider said in June.

The pair were first linked in late 2019, but they keep details of their personal lives private. Rocky didn’t even confirm their romance until May 2021 (when he said Rihanna is “The One”), and they didn’t share their pregnancy news until the Fenty Beauty founder was more than halfway through her pregnancy in January. Another source explained that the couple won’t release their son’s name right away either.

