Supporting her man. Rihanna made her first public appearance since giving birth to her and ASAP Rocky‘s son in May.

The “Consideration” songstress, 34, attended GoPuff Delivers Wireless 2022, a 10-day music festival in London’s Crystal Palace Park to support her beau. Rocky, 33, was the opening night headliner on Friday, July 1. Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, was a special guest performer. The Kid Laroi, Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver also took the stage.

Rihanna wore a black, feathered bomber jacket from Prada to the event with black leggings, and the look was topped off with hoop earrings and a statement choker necklace. She was spotted blowing a kiss to her love from the audience as security escorted her through the crowd. After the show, they hit up Star Fade Barber’s so Rocky could get a haircut.

Rihanna and the “Everyday” rapper welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles, Us Weekly confirmed on May 13. A source exclusively told Us shortly after Rihanna gave birth that her relationship with Rocky was stronger than ever. “Their love for each other hasn’t changed. Rihanna is always supportive of him no matter what,” the insider said in June.

The pair were first linked in late 2019, but they keep details of their personal lives private. Rocky didn’t even confirm their romance until May 2021 (when he said Rihanna is “The One”), and they didn’t share their pregnancy news until the Fenty Beauty founder was more than halfway through her pregnancy in January. Another source explained that the couple won’t release their son’s name right away either.

“Rihanna and ASAP have only shared the baby’s name with close family members,” a source told Us exclusively in May. “They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.”

The insider added that the two will likely expand their brood eventually. “They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body,” the source said.

Rocky previously hinted at more kids when he discussed how he hopes to raise his little ones. “I will always remind my [future] children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons,” the rapper told Dazed Magazine in an interview published two weeks after news of his son’s birth was confirmed. “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

He added, “Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”

Scroll down for photos of Rihanna’s first outing since giving birth: