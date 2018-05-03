You guys, the Fenty beauty tutorial featuring Rihanna is here. And it delivers. The singer-actress-goddess is featured on the cover of Vogue for June in anticipation of her upcoming film, Ocean’s 8, and to celebrate, BadGalRiRi hung out in a hotel bathroom and filmed her face beat.

The tutorial features a lot of great information for beauty lovers, including Rihanna’s secrets to making her eyes pop, her attitude when it comes to highlighter and the one part of her makeup that she always does herself. Oh, and it features some Fenty Beauty newness that we will all need to get our hands on this summer.

After putting on her foundation, Rihanna uses her Match Stix Matte Skin Stick in the shade Mocha? to contour, which she describes as something every woman needs to learn how to tailor to her own face. For example, she applies slightly more contour to her forehead because hers is broader, proving she knows her face and how to balance it. A confession from RiRi: the singer says she learned how to contour when she gained weight. She says the move is the key to elongating the neck and erasing a double chin. Her advice is to create a triangle from your underside of your chin into the neck to visually elongate and slim.

Another Rihanna tidbit: she never leaves home without her Fenty Invisimatte Blotting Powder. Truly. “It’s always in my purse. And if it doesn’t fit in my purse, I change my purse.”

The singer goes on to apply bronzer in the creases of her eyes to make them pop. It’s so simple, but how did we ever live without this trick?

Rihanna explains that while she’s had her makeup done a ton throughout her career, she’s learned through practicing the tips she’s picked up on herself. And now, she’s gotten so good that she’s refined two aspects of her look that she prefers to do herself: her brows and her nose contour.

Another candid moment comes when the singer says that when it comes to blush, the actress says, sometimes, you want to be understated, and “sometimes you just want to go ape.” Someone put that on a bumper sticker please.

Check out the whole Rihanna tutorial here and soak up all of the glorious Fenty makeup tips!

